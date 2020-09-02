Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:36 PM
ACC Case Against Ex-CJ

Three bankers depose in court

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Court Correspondent

Three more prosecution witnesses gave deposition before the trial court on Tuesday in a money laundering case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 recorded the statements of the witnesses and fixed October 4 for producing other witnesses.
The witnesses who gave deposition are Sonali Bank Supreme Court Branch Principal Officer Sadiqul Islam, Sakhawat Hossen and Senior Officer Awlad Hossen.
Later, the defence lawyers cross-examined the prosecution witnesses.
With the latest testimonies, a total of 7 out of 18 prosecution witnesses have deposed before the court in the case.
Among the accused M Mahbubul Haque Chisti, chairman of Audit Committee of the Farmers Bank was produced before the court.
AKM Shamim, former MD of Farmers Bank, Swapan Kumar Roy, first vice president (Credit Div),  Md Lutful Haque, first vice president ,  Gazi Salahuddin, senior executive vice president, Mohammad Shahjahan and  Niranjan Chandra Saha, who are now on bail, have appeared before the court.
Former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, first vice presidents Shafiuddin Askari Ahmed, Ranjit Chandra Saha and his wife Santri Roy Simi are absconding.
On August 13, the same court framed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others.
On January 5, another Dhaka court accepted the charges and issued arrest warrants against all the accused who were shown fugitives in the charge sheet.
On December 10 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission pressed charges against Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in the case.
The ACC in October of 2018 found evidence of fraud involving transactions of Tk 4 crore borrowed from the Farmers Bank, renamed Padma Bank, with fake documents by two businessmen, Shahjahan and Niranjan, the money was deposited in Justice Sinha's bank account.
On July 10 last year, the ACC filed the case with its Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka against SK Sinha and 10 others in this regard.




Justice Sinha resigned on November 11in 2017, from abroad. He is now in the United States.


