Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:36 PM
SM Munir made Addl Attorney Gen

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The government on Tuesday appointed Supreme Court lawyer S M Munir as the new Additional Attorney General to deal with the cases on behalf of the state before the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.
The law ministry issued a notification to this effect, saying that his appointment will remain effective until further order.
S M Munir was appointed as Additional Attorney General as per article 3 (2) of The Bangladesh Law Officers Order, 1972 (PO No 6 of 1972), the notification said.
There are two more Additional Attorney General named Murad Reza and Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir. They have been working for the state since 2009.



