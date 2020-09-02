Hearing on  PBI final report on  Oct 11





Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order following a time petition filed by the complainant's lawyer Adv Faruk Ahmed.

On February 25, another Dhaka court fixed on Monday for hearing on acceptances of the final report.

Earlier On February 24, Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted a final report saying that Salman was not killed but he committed suicide.









The then popular silver screen actor Shah died on September 6 in 1996 at the age of 25. Following the death, his father Kamaruddin Chowdhury filed an unnatural death case.

On December 7 in 2016, a Dhaka court asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to carry out further investigation into the case.



