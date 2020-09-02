Escapee prisoner held from Basabo

Police arrested a prisoner who fled police custody from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), in the city's Basabo area on Monday night.

The prisoner is identified as Rabbi, 19, who was arrested in a case filed over local clash.

OC of Sabujbag Police Station Mahbub Alam confirmed the matter and said Rabbi went to toilet at 3:30pm from where he fled with the help of his brother Shawon. Police arrested him from a house after operating drives in Basabo area at 11:00pm, OC said.









