Escapee prisoner held from Basabo
Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 81
Police arrested a prisoner who fled police custody from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), in the city's Basabo area on Monday night.
The prisoner is identified as Rabbi, 19, who was arrested in a case filed over local clash.
OC of Sabujbag Police Station Mahbub Alam confirmed the matter and said Rabbi went to toilet at 3:30pm from where he fled with the help of his brother Shawon. Police arrested him from a house after operating drives in Basabo area at 11:00pm, OC said.