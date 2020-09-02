Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:36 PM
latest
Home City News

Man held with 50,000 Yaba pills

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

COX’S BAZAR, Sept 01: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday night arrested a youth and seized 50,000 Yaba pills from Rahmater Beel area of Ukhia upazila in Cox's Bazar district.
The arrestee is Jamal Uddin, 22, son of Kalimulla of the village.
Being tipped off, a team of BGB raided the house of a Kamal around 9:00pm and seized the Yaba pills worth TK 1.50crore which were concealed under soil, said a press release. The team also recovered four locally made sharp weapons.
Later, they arrested Kamal's brother Jamal.
The arrestee and the seized Yaba pills were handed over to Ukhia Police Station.   -UNB


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
SM Munir made Addl Attorney Gen
Hearing on  PBI final report on  Oct 11
Escapee prisoner held from Basabo
Man held with 50,000 Yaba pills
BD and Saint Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic ties
Former CU Prof Dr M Shah Alam dies
The paradox of Covid-19 in Bangladesh
Doctor dies of Covid-19


Latest News
The meeting with Jorge Messi could decide everything
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abeâ€™s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft