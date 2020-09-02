BD and Saint Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic ties





Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Mohammad Ziauddin and Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the USA Thelma Phillip Browne inked the communique on behalf of their respective countries at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, DC on Monday.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is an active member of the United Nations, Caribbean Community (CARICOM); Organization of American States (OAS), Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and other international bodies and multilateral forums.

With the establishment of diplomatic ties, Bangladesh would expect support of Saint Kitts and Nevis on different critical issues in international and multilateral fora as well as it would bring momentum to Bangladesh's endeavours to enlist support in various elections to the international organizations and forums.









Besides, it would pave the way for unveiling a new vista of bilateral trade and tourism between the two countries, said the Bangladesh Embassy on Tuesday. -UNB





