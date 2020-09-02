Former CU Prof Dr M Shah Alam dies

Dr M Shah Alam, former professor of Chittagong University and former member of the Bangladesh Law Commission, died on Monday.

He has long been suffering from old age complications and breathed his last at a city hospital around 10:45pm, said Professor ABM Abu Noman, Law Faculty Dean of Chittagong University said.

He left behind his family and host of relatives to mourn his demise.

He briefly studied economics in the University of Dhaka when Bangladesh War of Liberation started, in which he participated actively.

In 1992 he joined Chittagong University as an associate professor and as the founder Dean of the reorganized Faculty of Law and founder Chairman of the Department of Law.







