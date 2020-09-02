Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:35 PM
latest
Home Editorial

Bangladesh acclaimed for nuclear safety, security and safeguard

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Bangladesh acclaimed for nuclear safety, security and safeguard

Bangladesh acclaimed for nuclear safety, security and safeguard

I  nternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossihas praised Bangladesh's sustained progress in the development of nuclear science, technology and their applications. He made the remarks as the permanent representative of Bangladesh to UN Agencies and other international organisations in Vienna presented his credentials at the IAEA Headquarters. Moreover, the DG appreciated Bangladesh's achievements in nuclear safety, security and safeguard. He also reiterated IAEA's commitment to continue to support Bangladesh's efforts in nuclear programmes and related activities.

Unquestionably, this acknowledgement is a success for Bangladesh. It also recognizes that Bangladesh is on the right track in ensuring energy security, which is one of the sixteen goals of MDGs. Our sustainable and balanced activities surrounding nuclear technology and research in different fields was possible due to strong political support of Bangladesh government. Hence, the current government deserves appreciation. It is expected that the government will continue its support in the field of nuclear programmes and related activities.

It is important to mention that IAEA is an international organization which is responsible for regulating and supporting nuclear research and related activities worldwide. The agency is also associated in the implementation of Bangladesh's nuclear energy programmes. IAEA and Bangladesh enjoys excellent cooperation in a series of areas, and especially in the fields of energy, health, food security and environment.

However, Bangladesh is attaining fast economic development, scoring astounding industrial growth. To ensure this growth smoothly, by 2040 Bangladesh will need to generate about 69,000 to 78,000 megawatt of electricity. In order to meet growing energy needs, and to reduce Bangladesh's dependence on fossil fuels, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being constructed. The aim of this project is to produce 9 per cent of its electricity demand from nuclear power by 2025. Provided both reactors of the power plant begins operation-the plant is expected to generate 2400 megawatts of electricity.





Since the beginning of the project the IAEA has been assisting Bangladesh through its technical cooperation programme and Peaceful Uses Initiative. This support includes assistance with reviewing nuclear laws, preparing for adhering to international legal instruments, developing and reviewing regulations, assessing sites and developing a radioactive waste management system. Recently, IAEA has supported with the RT-PCR machine, diagnostic kit and safety equipment for capacity building to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is evident that the relation between Bangladesh and IAEA is diverse. We hope the agency will continue the technical cooperation in Bangladesh's nuclear research and nuclear projects which has greater catalytic impact on the economic development of Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh acclaimed for nuclear safety, security and safeguard
Time to urgently address cases of enforced disappearances
Perennial water-logging in Dhaka persists
Government to light up every house by 2021
PM lauds the role freelancers
Country lagging far behind in the Vaccine Race
Rising Karnaphuli River poses massive threat to Ctg city
Testing times for our forests  


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft