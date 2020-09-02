

Bangladesh acclaimed for nuclear safety, security and safeguard



Unquestionably, this acknowledgement is a success for Bangladesh. It also recognizes that Bangladesh is on the right track in ensuring energy security, which is one of the sixteen goals of MDGs. Our sustainable and balanced activities surrounding nuclear technology and research in different fields was possible due to strong political support of Bangladesh government. Hence, the current government deserves appreciation. It is expected that the government will continue its support in the field of nuclear programmes and related activities.



It is important to mention that IAEA is an international organization which is responsible for regulating and supporting nuclear research and related activities worldwide. The agency is also associated in the implementation of Bangladesh's nuclear energy programmes. IAEA and Bangladesh enjoys excellent cooperation in a series of areas, and especially in the fields of energy, health, food security and environment.



However, Bangladesh is attaining fast economic development, scoring astounding industrial growth. To ensure this growth smoothly, by 2040 Bangladesh will need to generate about 69,000 to 78,000 megawatt of electricity. In order to meet growing energy needs, and to reduce Bangladesh's dependence on fossil fuels, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being constructed. The aim of this project is to produce 9 per cent of its electricity demand from nuclear power by 2025. Provided both reactors of the power plant begins operation-the plant is expected to generate 2400 megawatts of electricity.











Since the beginning of the project the IAEA has been assisting Bangladesh through its technical cooperation programme and Peaceful Uses Initiative. This support includes assistance with reviewing nuclear laws, preparing for adhering to international legal instruments, developing and reviewing regulations, assessing sites and developing a radioactive waste management system. Recently, IAEA has supported with the RT-PCR machine, diagnostic kit and safety equipment for capacity building to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



