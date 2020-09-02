Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:35 PM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Forced disappearances in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dear Sir

Forced disappearances in Bangladesh denotes to the incidents of persons missing where it is alleged that someone has direct or indirect sponsorship and involvement with these incidents. The matter is very unfortunate and unacceptable not only to the victim's family but also in the society as a whole.

According to a human rights group Odhikar, at least 402 people have become victim of forced disappearance from 2009 to 2017. But according to Ain o Salish Kendra, another rights group, from 2014 to July 2019, 344 people were victims of forced disappearance in Bangladesh and out of them, 40 were found dead, 66 were found under arrest in government custody and 203 still remain missing. Those who have reappeared remained silent about the period they were missing. The families of the disappeared victim suffer a lot of legal issues and they can neither be confirmed about the victim's death nor transfer the family wealth. These incidents in Bangladesh have been criticized by the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.





In 2016, the families of the victims of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh founded a platform Mayer Daak to press their demand to know the whereabouts of their loved ones who disappeared. We hope that the authorities relevant will take the issue seriously to ensure justice.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Forced disappearances in Bangladesh
Encouraging carbon emission tax
Private prisons: A viable solution or a capitalist gimmick?
Erdogan snubs UAE, backs Palestinian resistance
Exposing dreadful impact on marginalized learners
Bangabandhu's energy vision and coal import
Name of medicine should be clear on prescriptions
Strict surveillance needed for Militant activities online


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft