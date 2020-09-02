





Forced disappearances in Bangladesh denotes to the incidents of persons missing where it is alleged that someone has direct or indirect sponsorship and involvement with these incidents. The matter is very unfortunate and unacceptable not only to the victim's family but also in the society as a whole.



According to a human rights group Odhikar, at least 402 people have become victim of forced disappearance from 2009 to 2017. But according to Ain o Salish Kendra, another rights group, from 2014 to July 2019, 344 people were victims of forced disappearance in Bangladesh and out of them, 40 were found dead, 66 were found under arrest in government custody and 203 still remain missing. Those who have reappeared remained silent about the period they were missing. The families of the disappeared victim suffer a lot of legal issues and they can neither be confirmed about the victim's death nor transfer the family wealth. These incidents in Bangladesh have been criticized by the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.











In 2016, the families of the victims of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh founded a platform Mayer Daak to press their demand to know the whereabouts of their loved ones who disappeared. We hope that the authorities relevant will take the issue seriously to ensure justice.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirForced disappearances in Bangladesh denotes to the incidents of persons missing where it is alleged that someone has direct or indirect sponsorship and involvement with these incidents. The matter is very unfortunate and unacceptable not only to the victim's family but also in the society as a whole.According to a human rights group Odhikar, at least 402 people have become victim of forced disappearance from 2009 to 2017. But according to Ain o Salish Kendra, another rights group, from 2014 to July 2019, 344 people were victims of forced disappearance in Bangladesh and out of them, 40 were found dead, 66 were found under arrest in government custody and 203 still remain missing. Those who have reappeared remained silent about the period they were missing. The families of the disappeared victim suffer a lot of legal issues and they can neither be confirmed about the victim's death nor transfer the family wealth. These incidents in Bangladesh have been criticized by the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.In 2016, the families of the victims of enforced disappearance in Bangladesh founded a platform Mayer Daak to press their demand to know the whereabouts of their loved ones who disappeared. We hope that the authorities relevant will take the issue seriously to ensure justice.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka