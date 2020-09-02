Private prisons: A viable solution or a capitalist gimmick?







Despite that staggering number of prisoners that increased by nearly 20,000 from 2000-2020, will continue to increase. The official capacity, as per World Prison Brief, of the Bangladeshi prison system is only 40, 944. Therefore, our incarceration capacity, until February 2020, has been exceeded by a massive 115.1% - leaving the occupancy level at 215.1%.



At a time when the world is sitting idle in fear of the deadly virus that has been haunting mankind for months now, the condition inside the prisons have become more alarming than ever before. Although thousands of prisoners, juvenile delinquents among them, have been granted bail due to the pandemic, it is insignificant number when held in comparison with the number of prisoners still imprisoned.



Keeping in consideration the time, we must works towards providing a sustainable solution in order to address the growing concern over the alarming occupancy level at our public prison facilities. A model opted for by numerous countries around the world, to ascertain better conditions for the detainees, was shifting towards a for-profit prison system, better known as private prisons. Among the countries that are using this model are Canada, France, the USA, New Zeeland, the UK, Brazil, and etc.



Unlink public prisons, which are naturally non-profit and operated by an agency of the government such as Department of Prisons in Bangladesh, private prisons are operated by corporations. Due to which, it becomes imperative for these privately run institutions to be turning a profit, as otherwise the entire business model would cease to exist. So, how do private prisons profit from housing prisoners of the government?



First of all, all private prisons, based on the number of occupants, size of facility, operating costs, and etc receive a stipend from the government. Suppose the government agrees on a deal with a private prison corporation to pay 200 Taka a day for every prisoner at their facility. Those operating the facility can then device a method where the maintenance cost for each prisoner will be 150 Taka per day, saving 50 Taka per prisoner daily. Therefore, if there were 2,000 prisoners in the aforementioned facility, the corporation will earn 50 Taka a day for every one of the inmates they are housing, therein making a profit of 3,000,000 (30 Lakh) Taka.



This might arise the question, would that decision not further burden the taxpayers and result in a loss for the government? No, although the government is paying 200 Taka per inmate, the cost of having to maintain the facility as well house them would be significantly more. As a result, from an economic perspective, it is surely a viable option.



In addition to the economic upside, there are other benefits of shifting a number of prisoners to private facilities. For example, these new private prison facilities will require large numbers of employees, there in creating employment opportunity for those within the locality of the facility. Due to the dispersion in the number of detainees housed in public facilities, they will be living in considerably better conditions, eating better food, and will be a general improvement in their conditions as opposed to before.



Another form of income by private prisons is through forced labour. This model operates by making the detainees work long hours with bare-minimum pay. Due to being imprisoned, the labour rights of the prisoners are suspended. As a result, private prison corporations utilize this to the greatest extent and generate hefty profit from it.



Nevertheless, this model, despite its certain benefits, can also be quite problematic. For example, without adequate governmental supervision, the state in which the detainees are kept is bound to be compromised. Additionally, studies suggest private prisons tend to avoid prisoners that are high-maintenance, therein leaving it to the government to take care of those they do not deem fit to be incarcerated in their facility.



Also, the profitability of these institutions is highly dependent on the provisions of the contract. If not favourable, it may end up costing the government and subsequently the taxpayers more than it was meant to save.











The writer is President, Bangladesh Forum for Legal and Humanitarian Affairs (BFLHA)





Prisoners in Bangladesh live in appalling conditions. In the 68 incarceration institutions spread across the country, prisoners live in tightly cramped spaces with minimal hygiene and humanitarian standards. With the prison population gradually increasing ever year, the current number of prisoners being housed in jails across Bangladesh is 88, 084 (Up to February 2020, as per World Prison Brief).Despite that staggering number of prisoners that increased by nearly 20,000 from 2000-2020, will continue to increase. The official capacity, as per World Prison Brief, of the Bangladeshi prison system is only 40, 944. Therefore, our incarceration capacity, until February 2020, has been exceeded by a massive 115.1% - leaving the occupancy level at 215.1%.At a time when the world is sitting idle in fear of the deadly virus that has been haunting mankind for months now, the condition inside the prisons have become more alarming than ever before. Although thousands of prisoners, juvenile delinquents among them, have been granted bail due to the pandemic, it is insignificant number when held in comparison with the number of prisoners still imprisoned.Keeping in consideration the time, we must works towards providing a sustainable solution in order to address the growing concern over the alarming occupancy level at our public prison facilities. A model opted for by numerous countries around the world, to ascertain better conditions for the detainees, was shifting towards a for-profit prison system, better known as private prisons. Among the countries that are using this model are Canada, France, the USA, New Zeeland, the UK, Brazil, and etc.Unlink public prisons, which are naturally non-profit and operated by an agency of the government such as Department of Prisons in Bangladesh, private prisons are operated by corporations. Due to which, it becomes imperative for these privately run institutions to be turning a profit, as otherwise the entire business model would cease to exist. So, how do private prisons profit from housing prisoners of the government?First of all, all private prisons, based on the number of occupants, size of facility, operating costs, and etc receive a stipend from the government. Suppose the government agrees on a deal with a private prison corporation to pay 200 Taka a day for every prisoner at their facility. Those operating the facility can then device a method where the maintenance cost for each prisoner will be 150 Taka per day, saving 50 Taka per prisoner daily. Therefore, if there were 2,000 prisoners in the aforementioned facility, the corporation will earn 50 Taka a day for every one of the inmates they are housing, therein making a profit of 3,000,000 (30 Lakh) Taka.This might arise the question, would that decision not further burden the taxpayers and result in a loss for the government? No, although the government is paying 200 Taka per inmate, the cost of having to maintain the facility as well house them would be significantly more. As a result, from an economic perspective, it is surely a viable option.In addition to the economic upside, there are other benefits of shifting a number of prisoners to private facilities. For example, these new private prison facilities will require large numbers of employees, there in creating employment opportunity for those within the locality of the facility. Due to the dispersion in the number of detainees housed in public facilities, they will be living in considerably better conditions, eating better food, and will be a general improvement in their conditions as opposed to before.Another form of income by private prisons is through forced labour. This model operates by making the detainees work long hours with bare-minimum pay. Due to being imprisoned, the labour rights of the prisoners are suspended. As a result, private prison corporations utilize this to the greatest extent and generate hefty profit from it.Nevertheless, this model, despite its certain benefits, can also be quite problematic. For example, without adequate governmental supervision, the state in which the detainees are kept is bound to be compromised. Additionally, studies suggest private prisons tend to avoid prisoners that are high-maintenance, therein leaving it to the government to take care of those they do not deem fit to be incarcerated in their facility.Also, the profitability of these institutions is highly dependent on the provisions of the contract. If not favourable, it may end up costing the government and subsequently the taxpayers more than it was meant to save.The writer is President, Bangladesh Forum for Legal and Humanitarian Affairs (BFLHA)