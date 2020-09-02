

Exposing dreadful impact on marginalized learners



In recent times inclusive education has been considered as one of the topmost priorities in the developing countries and Bangladesh is not the exemption, rather the ruling government pledged to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the country.



To address the concern, they started working from the basement of education where strong emphasis was given on increasing student enrollment and were brought up with a great success regarding the enrollment of students both at primary and secondary levels maintaining gender parity. In addition, measures were taken to ensure quality and universal education for all.



Consequently, the dropout rate of school level decreased to 17.9% in the last year which was 49.3 per cent in 2008. But it is worrying that the dropout rate in all spheres of education may tremendously increase due to the unprecedented school closures in corona pandemic leading the marginalized learners to the hardest hit.



Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic nearly 1.19 billion students in 150 countries have been continuing to be affected by school closures. Though, as soon as corona hit hard the globe, the world education went online in a bid to minimize the loss of the students. The question is pertinent to raise, how far we have become successful getting through online education?



In Bangladesh context, the experience is not at all sweet as many debates spread over the issue of online education. Not only this, many studies conducted in the most recent time reveal that online education is not working satisfactorily in regard to inclusive education, rather widening the inequalities among students leading to digital divide.



However, it is clear that remote learning approaches such as online education only benefit the learners from households with greater levels of connectivity, higher levels of parental education and engagement, and availability of books and materials.



Different studies conducted in many countries show that every student is subject to experience the dire shock due to prolonged school closures. So, a question may be pertinent like why will only the marginalized learners bear the most brunt for school closures? Why are they being exposed vulnerably at twigging to the main stream of online education?

Actually, a large number of learners whom we cannot call ' marginalized learners 'as their number is not marginal but they may be marginal in a sense that they are struggling to include themselves in the main stream .



The learners from the poorest households, children with disabilities, children affected by conflict and displacement, refugee, migrant children, children from ethnic and linguistic minorities are the worst victims as this new normal trend of education is beyond their reach. They are becoming at high risk of disengaging from learning, which is likely to cause disruption on the way to inclusive education.

The causes of their likely disengagement to learning are many. For example, the learners with disabilities or physically impaired hardly have any scopes to attend class online as their requirements are not addressed to the existing online system.



Children of low income households may rely on school meals and stipends to carry with their days, which in this crisis hardly facilitate them to keep on track. Along with these, the learners without parents and care-givers are found isolated from the community causing a heavy blot on their education as they are struggling to win the means of everyday life.



In this vein, the learners with disabilities are succumbed to experiencing untold sufferings; they are being isolated or neglected in the family or society while refugee and displaced children in temporary camps are even more vulnerable than they were before this crisis. The report demonstrates that 80% of students with disabilities live in developing countries where access to education is an ongoing challenge, let alone online education.



Another concerning issue is that girls are more vulnerable than boys, especially adolescent girls at risk of being married off or becoming pregnant early as they are supposed to enduring different challenges this time leading to narrowing their scopes to enter education again. Child marriage and sexual abasement have also increased drastically.



On top of that huge economic hardship is forcing the learners from the poorest families to becoming child labours. Save the Children reports that almost 10 million children across the world may never return to school after the pandemic.



It goes no denying that adopting a universal approach to education is a crying need of the day of crisis as the marginalized learners are facing the dire consequences between their lives and livelihoods. In a bid to attain the sustainable goals of the country inclusive education should be given the topmost priority, which is likely to be affected with severe threats as thousands of marginalized learners are atrisk ofdisengagement of learning.



So, it is imperative to identify the hurdles the marginalized learners go on with and develop policies to include all them to the mainstream of the country's education and for this, financial and social supports should be reinforced at the earliest convenience, otherwise many achievements in education may be in vain . More importantly, it must be ensured that technologies used aren't excluding poor, disabled or marginalized children.



The writer teaches at Prime University

















It is evident that school closure due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought a tremendous blow to students across the globe. This uncertain recession in education sector not only is affecting the learners of all spheres but also exposing inequalities amid the learners leading to their physical and mental despondency.In recent times inclusive education has been considered as one of the topmost priorities in the developing countries and Bangladesh is not the exemption, rather the ruling government pledged to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the country.To address the concern, they started working from the basement of education where strong emphasis was given on increasing student enrollment and were brought up with a great success regarding the enrollment of students both at primary and secondary levels maintaining gender parity. In addition, measures were taken to ensure quality and universal education for all.Consequently, the dropout rate of school level decreased to 17.9% in the last year which was 49.3 per cent in 2008. But it is worrying that the dropout rate in all spheres of education may tremendously increase due to the unprecedented school closures in corona pandemic leading the marginalized learners to the hardest hit.Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic nearly 1.19 billion students in 150 countries have been continuing to be affected by school closures. Though, as soon as corona hit hard the globe, the world education went online in a bid to minimize the loss of the students. The question is pertinent to raise, how far we have become successful getting through online education?In Bangladesh context, the experience is not at all sweet as many debates spread over the issue of online education. Not only this, many studies conducted in the most recent time reveal that online education is not working satisfactorily in regard to inclusive education, rather widening the inequalities among students leading to digital divide.However, it is clear that remote learning approaches such as online education only benefit the learners from households with greater levels of connectivity, higher levels of parental education and engagement, and availability of books and materials.Different studies conducted in many countries show that every student is subject to experience the dire shock due to prolonged school closures. So, a question may be pertinent like why will only the marginalized learners bear the most brunt for school closures? Why are they being exposed vulnerably at twigging to the main stream of online education?Actually, a large number of learners whom we cannot call ' marginalized learners 'as their number is not marginal but they may be marginal in a sense that they are struggling to include themselves in the main stream .The learners from the poorest households, children with disabilities, children affected by conflict and displacement, refugee, migrant children, children from ethnic and linguistic minorities are the worst victims as this new normal trend of education is beyond their reach. They are becoming at high risk of disengaging from learning, which is likely to cause disruption on the way to inclusive education.The causes of their likely disengagement to learning are many. For example, the learners with disabilities or physically impaired hardly have any scopes to attend class online as their requirements are not addressed to the existing online system.Children of low income households may rely on school meals and stipends to carry with their days, which in this crisis hardly facilitate them to keep on track. Along with these, the learners without parents and care-givers are found isolated from the community causing a heavy blot on their education as they are struggling to win the means of everyday life.In this vein, the learners with disabilities are succumbed to experiencing untold sufferings; they are being isolated or neglected in the family or society while refugee and displaced children in temporary camps are even more vulnerable than they were before this crisis. The report demonstrates that 80% of students with disabilities live in developing countries where access to education is an ongoing challenge, let alone online education.Another concerning issue is that girls are more vulnerable than boys, especially adolescent girls at risk of being married off or becoming pregnant early as they are supposed to enduring different challenges this time leading to narrowing their scopes to enter education again. Child marriage and sexual abasement have also increased drastically.On top of that huge economic hardship is forcing the learners from the poorest families to becoming child labours. Save the Children reports that almost 10 million children across the world may never return to school after the pandemic.It goes no denying that adopting a universal approach to education is a crying need of the day of crisis as the marginalized learners are facing the dire consequences between their lives and livelihoods. In a bid to attain the sustainable goals of the country inclusive education should be given the topmost priority, which is likely to be affected with severe threats as thousands of marginalized learners are atrisk ofdisengagement of learning.So, it is imperative to identify the hurdles the marginalized learners go on with and develop policies to include all them to the mainstream of the country's education and for this, financial and social supports should be reinforced at the earliest convenience, otherwise many achievements in education may be in vain . More importantly, it must be ensured that technologies used aren't excluding poor, disabled or marginalized children.The writer teaches at Prime University