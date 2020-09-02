

Bangabandhu's energy vision and coal import



In the seminars and the commemorative meetings, the organisers including the leaders and activists of the Awami League (AL) and its allies, blame anti-liberation forces for hatching conspiracy and enticing the misguided junior army officers to stage the coup. AL also blames the government which came to power immediately after Bangabandhu's assassination and the subsequent military government that assumed state power on November 7, of that year following a series of coup and counter coup, for giving immunity to the killers who were also allowed to flee the country.



Most of the killers and their associates were later rehabilitated with high profile jobs at home and abroad by the President General Ziaur Rahman, founder and chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and President General Hussein Muhammad Ershad, also founder and chief of Jatiya Party. These two subsequent governments of the Generals with the support of now almost nonexistent anti-liberation force Jamaat-e-Islami, persecuted AL and pro-liberation forces. But the situation changed totally when AL returned to power in January 2009 and subsequently consolidated its authority winning two largely boycotted parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.



This year the nation was scheduled to celebrate the birth centenary of the great leader in the run up-to the next birthday in 2021. But in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak the celebrations have been postponed. However, several high profile seminars and discussion meetings on the life, politics and achievements of the Father of the Nation were held in the month of August by social, political, economical, commercial, professional organisations across the country. Everyday distinguished people speaking in different events evaluate whether the nation could implement the visions and ideals of Bangabandhu over the last 45 years after his assassination.



The speakers in all these events also try to evaluate the political and economic objectives of Bangabandhu, who was dedicated to see his people emancipated economically, for which in the onset he tried to make the country self reliant with agricultural and energy resources. They also question themselves whether they could implement the plans, programmes and objectives of Bangabandhu.



To make the country self reliant in food Bangabandhu launched efforts to boost agriculture soon after the 1974 famine. Subsequently after decades of food crunch, the country under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attained self sufficiency in food gradually rising the output. Now Bangladesh is the world's 4th largest rice producer with 35 million tonnes of the grain every year. It also produces nearly 1.3 million tonnes of wheat and nearly 4.5 million tonnes of fish annually.



Many people believe that the Almighty Allah protected Sheikh Hasina to take the revenge again her father's killers through trial and also lead the country to economic emancipation. Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived August 15 tragedy as they were abroad.



Sheikh Hasina wields some magic as the country which used to go with 12 hours of electricity load shedding just 10 years ago now enjoys almost uninterrupted power supply. It was possible due to time befitting planning by her government. To cover up the depleting gas resources, the government introduced imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) and started feeding gas- starved industries. LNG was urgently and meticulously introduced as the country's gas reserve is to be depleted by 2031, if no new reserve is discovered.

Currently, 97 per cent people are now under the electricity coverage with the generation of 23,548 MW and the coverage is expected to be 100 per cent by 2021. Besides the government has a plan to produce 24,000 MW by 2021, 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041. In 2008 the country generated only 3,500 MW of electricity.



To augment power generation for the need in the future the government has also taken steps to set up two giant coal-fired power plants each with 1,320 MW capacity, along with numerous medium and smaller gas and fuel run power plants. Of the two coal-fired plants, one already has completed trial generation at Payra while the other at Matarbari is expected to be operative by 2023.



The construction of the $2billion 1320 MW Payra thermal power plant was started on March 30, 2016, at Kalapara of Patuakhali by a joint venture of Chinese power company CMC and Bangladesh's state-owned North-West Power Generation Company (NWPGCL) with the financial support from China's Exim Bank. The coal requirement for the plant is estimated to be 4.12 million tonnes per year.



JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) - funded Matarbari coal-fired power plant is being developed at Maheshkhali in the Cox's Bazar district. The power plant is expected to require 3.73 million tonnes of coal a year. The plant is also estimated to cost around $2 billion.



The coal for Payra and Matarbari plants will be imported from Indonesia, China, Australia and South Africa and will be unloaded at the newly built Payra Port and the under construction Matarbari Port respectively. Besides these two giant thermal power plants, the government also took up 11 more power plants, but the authorities later curtailed the plan on environmental concerns.



At a recent webinar in Dhaka energy experts debated whether Bangladesh should go for commercial exploration of its proven coal reserves. Most of the participants at the webinar agreed that it will be financially feasible if the local coal is used instead of imported coal. They said the country's five coalfields had billions of tonnes of coal reserves and the Phulbari coalfield alone has a reserve of more than 3 billion tonnes of highly bituminous coal.

However, the government probably has decided to leave the coal reserves unexplored due to environmental, agricultural and political reasons which intensified after deadly Phulbari violence in August, 2006. The incident occurred at a time when all feasibility and scientific studies were ready for commercial exploration. Later the issue was politicised by a left leaning pressure group compelling the government to step back.



Bangabandhu had the vision to extract own resources and to make the country self-reliant in energy. Most of the experts told the webinar that Bangabandhu's energy vision could be honoured by exploring and using local coal for power generation. They said leaving reserves under the ground, efforts to import coal would be total deviation from Bangabbandhu's energy vision.



With future outlook Bangabandhu formed Petrobangla in 1972, prioritized oil-gas exploration and engaged foreign companies through bidding for exploration of oil and gas in 1973. Subsequently Bangabandhu bought back stakes in five gas fields in the country owned by foreign companies like Shell Oil Company and Burma Oil Company, days ahead of his tragic assassination.



Under the PSMP (Power System Master Plan) adopted by the government of Sheikh Hasina, 35% power will come from gas and LNG and 35% will be from coal; of which 34% will be from imported coal. However, it has been analysed that the cost of locally explored coal will be much cheaper than the imported ones. But the authorities are yet to resolve whether domestic coal extraction would be profitable, or import would create bigger opportunities. They are yet to find out an acceptable scientific way for commercial exploration of coal avoiding farmlands and habitat, and harming environment.



To materialise the Bangabandhu's energy vision there should be a political decision to explore and utilise local coal reserves in the country's coal-fired power plants. However, for power generation in LNG and oil fired plants the country will have to rely on imported fuel.



The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer















