Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:34 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Five unnatural deaths in 5 dists

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

five persons including two minor children died in separate unnatural incidents in five districts- Sirajganj, Bogura, Madaripur, Patuakhali, and Rangamati, in four days.
SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy died accidentally while playing with a balloon in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Hasan Ali, 4, was the son of Abed Ali, a resident of Agarpur Village under Ramkrishnapur Union in Ullapara Upazila.
Local sources said Hasan Ali was playing with a balloon at home in the morning. At one stage, the minor child took the balloon in his mouth, which left him sick.
Later, the family members rushed him to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hasan dead.
Dr Saima Islam, on-duty doctor at the emergency department in the hospital, confirmed the incident.  
BOGURA: A minor girl was strangulated accidentally while playing in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Akhi Akhter, 10, daughter of Abdur Razzaq, was a student of class two at a government primary school in the upazila.
Local sources said Akhi along with some other children were playing with a piece of cloth in Koyerkhali Majar area at around 8:30pm. Suddenly, she fell onto the ground as she wrapped her neck with the cloth.
Hearing cry for help of the other children, Akhi's mother rushed in and took her to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Akhi dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
MADARIPUR: A worker was killed when a brick crusher machine fell into a canal following the collapse of a bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sajal Bepari, 30, son of Younus Bepari of Madhya Khagdi area under Madaripur Municipality.
Local sources said the bridge collapsed into the canal at Char Muguria Hajrapur after five workers attempted to cross the bridge along with the machine.
Additional Superintendent of Madaripur Police Mohammad Badrul Alam Molla confirmed the incident.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A construction worker died after he fell from the roof of an under-construction building at Dhulasar Union in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Motaleb Hossen, 65, was a resident of Dakkhin Taktabunia Village in the upazila. He had worked under a construction firm "M M Builders".
Locals said the worker fell on a cement floor from the roof, and was seriously injured. Other workers rushed him to Kalapara Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The body was sent to morgue for an autopsy.
Kalapara PS OC Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.




RANGAMATI: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Rupon Tanchangya, 45, of Karigarpara Rehabilitation Centre area in the upazila.
Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said the elephant attacked the man while he was returning home in the evening, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued him and took to Chandraghona Christian Hospital. Later he died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five unnatural deaths in 5 dists
Bhabadaha Pani Nishkason Andolan Committee formed a human chain
Two drown in two districts
Monoranjan Sheel Gopal, MP, inaugurated a health care centre
Pabna-4 by-poll: Dominance of Dilu’s family diminished after 25 years
Seven more contract corona in Bhola
Flood causes Tk 45 crore damage in Rajshahi
Underprivileged children get clothes in Feni


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft