Five unnatural deaths in 5 dists





SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy died accidentally while playing with a balloon in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Hasan Ali, 4, was the son of Abed Ali, a resident of Agarpur Village under Ramkrishnapur Union in Ullapara Upazila.

Local sources said Hasan Ali was playing with a balloon at home in the morning. At one stage, the minor child took the balloon in his mouth, which left him sick.

Later, the family members rushed him to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hasan dead.

Dr Saima Islam, on-duty doctor at the emergency department in the hospital, confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A minor girl was strangulated accidentally while playing in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Akhi Akhter, 10, daughter of Abdur Razzaq, was a student of class two at a government primary school in the upazila.

Local sources said Akhi along with some other children were playing with a piece of cloth in Koyerkhali Majar area at around 8:30pm. Suddenly, she fell onto the ground as she wrapped her neck with the cloth.

Hearing cry for help of the other children, Akhi's mother rushed in and took her to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Akhi dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

MADARIPUR: A worker was killed when a brick crusher machine fell into a canal following the collapse of a bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sajal Bepari, 30, son of Younus Bepari of Madhya Khagdi area under Madaripur Municipality.

Local sources said the bridge collapsed into the canal at Char Muguria Hajrapur after five workers attempted to cross the bridge along with the machine.

Additional Superintendent of Madaripur Police Mohammad Badrul Alam Molla confirmed the incident.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A construction worker died after he fell from the roof of an under-construction building at Dhulasar Union in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Motaleb Hossen, 65, was a resident of Dakkhin Taktabunia Village in the upazila. He had worked under a construction firm "M M Builders".

Locals said the worker fell on a cement floor from the roof, and was seriously injured. Other workers rushed him to Kalapara Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The body was sent to morgue for an autopsy.

Kalapara PS OC Khandaker Mostafizur Rahman said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









RANGAMATI: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rupon Tanchangya, 45, of Karigarpara Rehabilitation Centre area in the upazila.

Chandraghona PS OC Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said the elephant attacked the man while he was returning home in the evening, leaving him seriously injured.

