Two drown in two districts





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in the Boral River in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Sarwar Alam, 5, was the son of Majar Ali of Paschim Para Mahalla in Baraigram Municipality.

Municipality Mayor Abdul Barek Sarder said the child's parents were washing jute in the river leaving behind their son alone in the house. After some times, the child fell into the river without notice of his parents.

The mayor also said his relatives rescued him from the river and took to a local clinic where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond at Parbhabanipur Village in Birampur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Umme Habiba, 2, was the daughter of Hamidur Rahman of the village.

Mukundapur Union Parishad Chairman Saiful Islam said the child was playing beside the pond in the morning. At one stage, she fell into the pond and drowned. Later, family members recovered the body from the pond.















