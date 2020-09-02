Pabna-4 by-poll: Dominance of Dilu’s family diminished after 25 years





Nomination of Biswas was confirmed by AL Nomination Board at a meeting in the Ganabhaban on Saturday afternoon.

The by-election of Pabna-4 constituency is due on September 28. Former land minister Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu, MP, died on April 2, for which the JS-seat fell vacant.

According to the Election Commission EC), a total of six members of the Dilu's family collected nomination papers to get party nomination for contesting the by-poll.

Dilu's wife and Ishwardi Upazila Women's AL President Kamrun Nahar Sharif, his eldest son Ishwardi Upazila AL Member Galibur Rahman Sharif, eldest daughter District Awami League Women's Affairs Secretary Mahjebin Shirin, Shirin's husband Ishwardi Municipal AL President and Ishwardi Municipality Mayor Abul Kalam Azad, Shamsur Rahman Sharif Dilu's cousin and district AL Joint Secretary Bashir Ahmed and brother-in-law and ward AL leader Habibur Rahman collected nomination papers to contest the by-election.

Dilu was elected MP five times in a row from 1996 to 2017. His family maintained a ruling influence in the constituent area.

According to AL Nomination Board sources, Nuruzzaman Biswas has been nominated as part of the recent cleansing drive by AL. Nuruzzaman Biswas is also Vice-President of Pabna District AL.















