Seven more contract corona in Bhola

BHOLA, Sept 1: Seven more people contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the district, taking the total number of cases to 662 here.

Civil Surgeon office source confirmed the matter on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, some 570 people recovered here, six died of the virus and 35 died with the symptoms.

A total of 5,403 test results, out of 5,406, came from PCR labs in Dhaka and Barishal where 662 samples tested corona positive and result of three samples are yet to come.







