Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:34 PM
Underprivileged children get clothes in Feni

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

FENI, Sept 1: Students of Prattay Pathshala, an education platform for underprivileged children, got clothes at the initiative of district administration.
On Tuesday at 1pm, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzaman handed over stitched shirts and pants to 65 children at a function held on his office premises.
The DC said, "Many parents of the street children run their families by working in different areas. These children roam here and there; so we decided to help them by giving the clothes."
He also said wearing these clothes, they will go to school and participate in functions.
The DC promised that such encouraging assistance will continue in future on behalf of the district administration. He also urged all for taking part in it.
President of Sahay Manzila Mimi said, the district administration has always been providing the students of Prattay Pathshala with different supports including giving text books. She hopes it will be continue in future.
General Secretary of the organisation Dulal Talukder said Prattay Pathshala started its journey from Feni Railway Station area in 2012. In this organisation, other than teaching, different programmes are implemented.


