Three found dead in two districts





BARISHAL: Police recovered a fisher's body from the Meghna River near Launch Ghat area in Hizla Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Joynal Sikder, 47, was a resident of Guabari Village in the upazila.

Hizla Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asim Kumar Sikder said Joynal went missing in the Meghna River on Monday night and since then he had been missing.

On Tuesday morning, locals saw his floating body in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the body.

KURIGRAM: Locals recovered the bodies of two handicapped siblings from a pond near their house at Chairman Para Village under Mogolbasha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, one day after their missing.

The deceased were identified as Maun, 10, and Maruf, 7, two hearing impaired sons of Belal Hossen of the village.

Local and family sources said the siblings went out of home on Monday afternoon and since then went missing. On Tuesday morning, locals saw the body floating in the pond.

Being informed, family members recovered the bodies.

Union Parishad Chairman Nuruzzaman Bablu confirmed the incident.















