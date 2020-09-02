Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:34 PM
Lightning kills four in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Four persons were killed and four injured in separate lightning strike incidents in four districts- Magura, Jamalpur, Kurigram, and Netrakona, on Sunday and Tuesday.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike at Char Jhama Village under Palashbaria Union in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Mujibur Rahman Hiru, 55, was the son of late Salam Molla of the     village.
The deceased's brother Ohiduzzaman said Hiru was irrigating his land with shallow machine amid rain at noon. At that time, lightning struck him, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
JAMALPUR: An old farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Babar Ali, 60, was a resident of Purba Sataria Village under Satpua Union in the upazila.
Family members said Babar was working in his land near his house amid rain in the morning. Suddenly, lightning struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Besides, four persons were injured by separate lightning strikes in the upazila. They are: Jahurul Islam, 35 of Sataria Village, and Mariam Begum, 60, Liakat Hossen, 55, of Char Rowha Village under Satpua Union, and Hashi Begum, 45, of Digribanda Village in Doail Union.
They were admitted to Upazila Health Complex.
Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Fazlul Karim confirmed the incidents.
KURIGRAM: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Arif Hossain, 18, was a Higher Secondary Certificate examinee from Fulbari Degree College. He was the son of Shahidul Islam of Baniatari Village.
Locals and police said the student was going to Char Kutibari by a banana raft to cover a shallow machine with polythene there. Suddenly, lightning struck him and he fell from the raft in the Neelkomol River.
Locals rescued and rushed him to Fulbari Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.
NETRAKONA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Alal Uddin, 40, son of Abdul Gafur, a resident of Mohishber Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased said thunderbolt struck Alal Uddin when he was fishing in Dhalai Beel in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.
Purbadhala Upazila Chairman Jahidul Islam Sujan confirmed the          incident.


