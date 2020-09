JOYPURHAT, Sept 1: An unknown old man was crushed under a train in Dargapara area of Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station Mansur Rahman said a Panchagarh-bound train from Dhaka dashed the man in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and asked Santahar Railway Police to take measures in this connection, the OC added.