Fruit trader kills another in B’baria





Deceased Tarek, 17, was the son of Abdus Sobhan Mia of Nandanpur area in the upazila.

The deceased's maternal uncle, also a fruit trader, Khorshed Alam was injured in this incident.

Abdus Sobhan and eyewitnesses said, in the afternoon, a customer came to buy fruit to the area. At that time, Tarek and another fruit trader Zakir were locked into a quarrel over calling the customer to their own shops.

After some times, Zakir and his men attacked Tarek and his maternal uncle, leaving both seriously injured.

They were rushed to Zila Sadar Hospital where Tarek died in the evening while undergoing treatment.















