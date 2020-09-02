Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020
Kaptai Lake being grabbed

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Sept 1: Different establishments are being raised grabbing a portion of the Kaptai Lake in the district town.
As a result, the lake is gradually decreasing in size and losing its charm. 
Taking the chance of the lockdown centring coronavirus situation, such installations were raised overnight on the banks of the lake and other water bodies. This trend is posing different risks, said environmentalists and local administration.
According to field sources, the people living around the lake and the Rangamati Town are under the threat of environmental pollution including public health and hygiene.
A visit to Asambosti area of the town found existence of unauthorised structures. Grabbing the banks of the lake and hill tracts, concrete buildings are being raised.   
Local environmentalists said, due to the grabbing, the lake is losing its navigability and charm day by day.
In an application, they asked the local administration to take measures in this connection.
When contacted, Md Ismail, a local resident and owner of such a house, said, "I am making the house on my purchased land."
Deputy Commissioner AKM Mamunur Rashid said most of these installations are illegal and don't have records. Living in Rangamati Town is becoming risky due to the unplanned construction of houses and other establishments.




He assured that the administration will take steps against the grabbing of the lake.


