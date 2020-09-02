Video
Macron warns Lebanese leaders

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BEIRUT, Sept 1: French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Lebanese politicians they risk sanctions if they fail to set the nation on a new course within three months, stepping up pressure for reforms in a country collapsing under the weight of an economic crisis.
Visiting for the second time in less than a month, Macron marked Lebanon's centenary by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of a nation that is facing its biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.




"It's the last chance for this system," Macron told POLITICO in an interview while travelling to Beirut on Monday. "It's a risky bet I'm making, I am aware of it ... I am putting the only thing I have on the table: my political capital."
Macron said he was seeking "credible commitments" and a "demanding follow-up mechanism" from Lebanon's leaders, including a legislative election in six to 12 months.   -REUTERS


