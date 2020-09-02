‘Belarus sanctions unacceptable’

MOSCOW, Sept 1: Russia on Tuesday denounced sanctions against ally Belarus as "unacceptable" and voiced support for strongman Alexander Lukashenko's proposal of constitutional reforms.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western countries were "delivering verdicts" on events in Belarus, following weeks of protests against Lukashenko's claim to have won a sixth presidential term in an August 9 election.

Moscow considers this "to be unacceptable in the modern world," Lavrov said in a televised address to students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), one of the country's top schools.

"We are convinced that the Belarusian people have all the possibilities to solve this problem by themselves," he said. -AFP



