Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:33 PM
Saudi military commander sacked

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

RIYADH, Sept 1: A top Saudi military commander and his son were sacked on Monday over graft allegations, state media said, in the government's latest anti-corruption purge.
Joint forces commander Prince Fahad bin Turki -- a senior royal family member -- and Abdulaziz bin Fahad, the deputy emir of northern Al-Jouf region, were fired and placed under investigation for corruption, according to the report.
Several other officers and civilian employees of the defence ministry were also being probed for corruption, it added, citing a royal decree from King Salman.
Prince Fahad served as the commander of the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Iran-linked Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen.
He was replaced by Mutlaq bin Salim, the deputy chief of staff, on the recommendation of the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said.




The government decision to sack the commander was a "very public signal against corruption in the military", said Saudi author and analyst Ali Shihabi.
The announcement marks the latest government crackdown on what officials describe as endemic corruption in the kingdom.   -AFP


