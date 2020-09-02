Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:33 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Khamenei says UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Khamenei says UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal

Khamenei says UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal

TEHRAN, Sept 1: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalise relations with Tehran's arch-foe Israel.
"The UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and Palestine," Khamenei said in a speech, excerpts of which were broadcast by state television.
"Of course, this betrayal won't last long but the stigma will stay with them," he added.
In the agreement, only the third such deal it has struck with an Arab country, Israel pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands.
But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that did not mean Israel was abandoning plans to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank.
"I hope the Emiratis soon wake up and compensate for what they have done," Khamenei said.
"The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalised the question of Palestine."
It was Khamenei's first reaction to the agreement between the UAE and Israel that US President Donald Trump announced on August 13.
His remarks came after a US-Israeli delegation landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday on the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv. The Iranian foreign ministry had previously denounced the deal as an act of "strategic stupidity".
The UAE downgraded its relations with Iran in January 2016 amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel strikes on Syria kill 11
Macron warns Lebanese leaders
‘Belarus sanctions unacceptable’
Saudi military commander sacked
Biden calls for end to ‘lawlessness’ in protest-hit US cities
Hamas and Israel strike deal to end Gaza escalation
Coronavirus: Latest update
Khamenei says UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft