Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:33 PM
Masks the subject as virus-wary schools reopen across Europe

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Pupils wearing protective masks stand as they listen to a woman (unseen) at Françoise-Giroud middle school in Vincennes, east of Paris, on September 1 on the first day of the school year amid the Covid-19 epidemic. French pupils go back to school on September 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent. photo : AFP

Pupils wearing protective masks stand as they listen to a woman (unseen) at Françoise-Giroud middle school in Vincennes, east of Paris, on September 1 on the first day of the school year amid the Covid-19 epidemic. French pupils go back to school on September 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent. photo : AFP

PARIS, Sept 1: Millions of students headed back to class in France, Belgium and England on Tuesday as European schools cautiously reopened amid rising coronavirus cases in several countries, with face masks often mandatory.
Officials have drawn fire from parents and teachers worried that strict social distancing and other protective measures will not be enough to prevent a second wave of Covid-19.
But many governments insist that the greater risk is young people losing out on crucial in-person lessons, and that keeping kids at home for distance learning puts too big a burden on working parents.
"I do not underestimate how challenging the last few months have been, but I do know how important it is for children to be back in school, not only for their education but for their development and well-being," Britain's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.
The UN's education agency UNESCO warned that just half the roughly 900 million primary and secondary students restarting school from August to October will actually be allowed back in classrooms.
"Several generations are facing the threat of school closures, which concern hundreds of millions of students and have lasted many months," the agency's director general Audrey Azoulay said in a statement late Monday. In France, some 12.4 million students returned Tuesday, with masks required for all teachers as well as students over 11.
"It doesn't bother me to wear a mask, even if it does feel a little weird," said Marie, who was starting her first year of middle school in the southern French city of Marseille.
But many teachers were less enthusiastic. "How can we connect with children when half your face is hidden behind a mask?" said Julie Siata, who teaches English at another Marseille school.
Pupils also returned Tuesday in Belgium, which has suffered one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in Europe.   -AFP


