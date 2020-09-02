Trump heads uninvited to Kenosha with law and order in mind.





As he visits the key electoral swing state of Wisconsin, Trump has said he has no plans to meet or speak to the family of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back repeatedly as his three small sons watched from a car.

Instead, Trump will confer with law enforcement officials and view damage from violence that erupted there after Blake's shooting by a white police officer on August 23.

It left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and the city in turmoil.

A microcosm of the racial and ideological tensions of the Trump era, Kenosha has seen Black Lives Matter protests, riots, and the arrival of armed, white vigilantes, culminating in an incident in which a 17-year-old militia enthusiast, Kyle Rittenhouse, allegedly shot dead two people at the protest and badly injured another.

Democrats and police reform advocates see Kenosha as a symbol of institutional racism leading to deadly encounters between officers and black suspects.

They see Rittenhouse, a Trump supporter, as emblematic of right-wing militias that are increasingly brazen about brandishing weaponry in political settings and attempting to act as amateur law enforcers.

Trump, however, is making clear he comes with a different priority: countering what he has repeatedly described as the "anarchy" in Democratic-led cities.

He will "meet with local law enforcement and some business owners and he'll survey the damage" from the unrest, spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.

Trump described his desire "to see the people that did such a good job for me," referring to law enforcement units that quelled the rioting.

Trump also declined to condemn the killings that Rittenhouse, who was in the streets with a rifle, is suspected of.

Trump called this "an interesting situation" and said the teenager seen in video footage of the killings -- allegedly Rittenhouse -- was reacting because he was attacked.

Although his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has talked by telephone with the Blake family, Trump also ruled this out, saying the relatives wanted a family lawyer to be in on the call. -AFP















