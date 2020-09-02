Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:32 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump heads uninvited to Kenosha with law and order in mind.

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

WASHINGTON, Sept 1: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was taking his law-and-order re-election mantra to flashpoint Kenosha, scene of America's latest police shooting of a black man, brushing off warnings that he was not welcome there.
As he visits the key electoral swing state of Wisconsin, Trump has said he has no plans to meet or speak to the family of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back repeatedly as his three small sons watched from a car.
Instead, Trump will confer with law enforcement officials and view damage from violence that erupted there after Blake's shooting by a white police officer on August 23.
It left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and the city in turmoil.
A microcosm of the racial and ideological tensions of the Trump era, Kenosha has seen Black Lives Matter protests, riots, and the arrival of armed, white vigilantes, culminating in an incident in which a 17-year-old militia enthusiast, Kyle Rittenhouse, allegedly shot dead two people at the protest and badly injured another.
Democrats and police reform advocates see Kenosha as a symbol of institutional racism leading to deadly encounters between officers and black suspects.
They see Rittenhouse, a Trump supporter, as emblematic of right-wing militias that are increasingly brazen about brandishing weaponry in political settings and attempting to act as amateur law enforcers.
Trump, however, is making clear he comes with a different priority: countering what he has repeatedly described as the "anarchy" in Democratic-led cities.
He will "meet with local law enforcement and some business owners and he'll survey the damage" from the unrest, spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday.
Trump described his desire "to see the people that did such a good job for me," referring to law enforcement units that quelled the rioting.
Trump also declined to condemn the killings that Rittenhouse, who was in the streets with a rifle, is suspected of.
Trump called this "an interesting situation" and said the teenager seen in video footage of the killings -- allegedly Rittenhouse -- was reacting because he was attacked.
Although his Democratic challenger Joe Biden has talked by telephone with the Blake family, Trump also ruled this out, saying the relatives wanted a family lawyer to be in on the call.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel strikes on Syria kill 11
Macron warns Lebanese leaders
‘Belarus sanctions unacceptable’
Saudi military commander sacked
Biden calls for end to ‘lawlessness’ in protest-hit US cities
Hamas and Israel strike deal to end Gaza escalation
Coronavirus: Latest update
Khamenei says UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft