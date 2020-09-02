India now in control of Pangong after Chinese build-up: Sources





Sources have told NDTV that the army is positioned in a manner that ensures that the entire disputed area, right till India's perception of the Line of Actual Control in the region, can be defended. Senior officials say the army's occupation of these key heights is an entirely defensive move, done to counter a Chinese build-up with tanks and troops on their side of the LAC in the area.

This was done on the night of August 29 and August 30 in contravention of the confidence building measures that both sides have worked out during the recent military talks in Eastern Ladakh, where major military movements are not supposed to be carried out at night.

In dominating the heights, soldiers of the Indian Army also over-see the crucial Spanggur Gap, a key passage in the area through which troop movement can take place. China has also built a tarred road on the south bank of the neighbouring Spanggur Lake, through which it can bring in heavy vehicles including tanks and armoured personnel carriers. By dominating the heights in this area, the Indian Army can sight the movement of these vehicles.

There has been no breakthrough in Brigadier-level talks in the regions to diffuse the situation. A second round of talks is presently on in the Chushul area.

The south-bank of the Pangong Lake saw fierce clashes between the Indian and Chinese People's Liberation Army in the 1962 war. -NDTV















