Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:32 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO urges ‘dialogue’ with virus protesters

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

GENEVA, Sept 1: The World Health Organization urged governments on Monday to engage with people demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions and listen to their concerns, but stressed protesters needed to understand the virus was            dangerous.
Asked about recent demonstrations in a number of countries against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was important to "listen to what people are asking, what people are saying".
"We should engage in an honest dialogue," he told reporters, stressing though that demonstrators have a responsibility to ensure protests are  safe.
"The virus is real. It is dangerous. It moves fast and it kills," he said, insisting "we have to do everything to protect ourselves and to protect others".
German police on Saturday halted a Berlin march by tens of thousands of people opposed to coronavirus restrictions in the biggest of several European protests against facemask rules and other anti-virus curbs.
Several hundred of the Berlin protesters then broke through barriers and a police cordon to storm Germany's parliament, in a move German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned as "shameful".
Speaking about the broader protests, WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan pointed out that "epidemics and emergencies create strong emotions, and acceptance of measures is always very, very tough.
"It is really important that governments don't overreact to people protesting against measures," he told the virtual briefing.
"The real important thing to do is to enter into a dialogue with groups."
While acknowledging the importance of allowing different viewpoints to be heard, Tedros took issue with the opinions voiced by some that high death rates were not really a concern if it is mainly the elderly who are dying.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel strikes on Syria kill 11
Macron warns Lebanese leaders
‘Belarus sanctions unacceptable’
Saudi military commander sacked
Biden calls for end to ‘lawlessness’ in protest-hit US cities
Hamas and Israel strike deal to end Gaza escalation
Coronavirus: Latest update
Khamenei says UAE ‘betrayed’ Muslim world with Israel deal


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft