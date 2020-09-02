Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:32 PM
latest
Home Sports

Sepp Blatter's turn to face Swiss prosecutor over Platini payment

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BERN, SEPT 1: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was facing questioning Tuesday by a Swiss prosecutor over a payment of two million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) made to former UEFA boss Michel Platini in 2011.
The 84-year-old arrived around at 09:00 am at the headquarters of the Public Ministry of the Confederation (MPC) in Bern, where Platini, the former head of European football, had been questioned the day before by prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand.
"This is the moment when we start to talk about this dossier which has lasted for five years, and about which I have never been asked questions, so I am happy to be able to give information on it," said Blatter as he arrived.
The investigation, which was set up in 2015, is looking into the payment Platini received from FIFA in 2011 for an advisory job completed in 2002, on suspicion of "complicity in unfair management, embezzlement and forgery".
Platini said in June when he was added by Hildebrand to the investigation that the Swiss Attorney General's office had "confirmed in writing in May 2018" that his case was closed.
The 65-year-old former French football great now has the status of "accused" alongside Blatter.
Blatter, who led the global football body from 1998 to 2015, told AFP the payment was above board.
"It was back pay for work done by Michel Platini. The sum was validated by the finance commission. It cannot be a criminal offence," said Blatter.
FIFA deemed the sum a "disloyal payment" and suspended Blatter and Platini from all football-related activities, which prevented the former UEFA chief from running for another term as president in 2016.
Two other former FIFA executives, Frenchman Jerome Valcke, the former secretary-general, and German Markus Kattner, the former financial director, are being investigated on "suspicion of unfair management", the OAG has said.
Kattner will be questioned on September 4.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi misses first pre-season training session as Barca stand-off continues
Marcus Rashford joins forces with supermarkets to fight child poverty
Serena starts latest bid for 24th Slam on US Open day two
Barcelona and Real Madrid to meet in October
Sepp Blatter's turn to face Swiss prosecutor over Platini payment
Djokovic marches on at US Open with straight-sets win
Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan contract for 2020/21 season
Raina left IPL after relatives killed in attack at home


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft