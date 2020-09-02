Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:32 PM
latest
Home Sports

Raina left IPL after relatives killed in attack at home

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

NEW DELHI, SEPT 1: Former India batsman Suresh Raina told Tuesday how he left preparations for the Indian Premier League tournament after an attack on his family in which an uncle and a cousin died.
Chennai Super Kings cited "personal reasons" when Raina, who retired from international cricket last month, left the team base in Dubai at the weekend.
It has since been revealed that his family was attacked in Punjab state a few days before and Raina said in a series of Twitter comments that the events were "beyond horrible".
"My uncle was slaughtered to death" and a cousin died in hospital on Monday. Raina said his aunt was still "very, very critical" in hospital.
According to Indian police, Raina's 58-year-old uncle, Ashok Kumar, and his family were attacked at night while they slept on the terrace of their house.
Raina demanded a tougher inquiry. "We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them," he said.
"Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi misses first pre-season training session as Barca stand-off continues
Marcus Rashford joins forces with supermarkets to fight child poverty
Serena starts latest bid for 24th Slam on US Open day two
Barcelona and Real Madrid to meet in October
Sepp Blatter's turn to face Swiss prosecutor over Platini payment
Djokovic marches on at US Open with straight-sets win
Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan contract for 2020/21 season
Raina left IPL after relatives killed in attack at home


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft