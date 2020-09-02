Fiver more archers' tested Covid-19 negative





The six archers joined in the national archery team's training camp on Saturday last at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium archery training center in Gazipur.

On the following day all the six archers' sample were sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Midford Hospital for testing under the supervision of BAF convener and executive member Dr. Mohammad Ahasanul Karim and eventually among the six, five archers - Asim Kumar Das, Siam Siddique, Asif Mahmud, Suma Biswash and Bonna Akter - were tested for COVID-19 negative while the remaining one archer Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, who's sample was not suitable for testing, will be collected again for retest tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the national archery team's training camp is expected to begin formally this week under the supervision of head coach Martin Fredrick.

The archers are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash.









Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training

assistant). -BSS



