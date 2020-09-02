Video
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:31 PM
Day-long Corona Cup Rugby to be held Monday

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The day-long Corona Cup Rugby competition will be held on Monday (Sept. 7) at Palton ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) maintaining government's health protocol, a Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union (BRFU) press release said.
The players will wear a surgical cap, mask, hand gloves, full sleeves T-shirt and trouser to take part in the meet, organised by BRFU.
A total of four teams - Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Ansar, Flame Boys Club and Victoria Sporting Club - will take part in the meet.
On the competition day, the BRFU will conduct a day-long COVID-19 awareness programme among the general people at the BNS area.   BSS


