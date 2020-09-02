Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, 1:31 PM
latest
Home Sports

Kohli says didn't miss cricket much during long coronavirus break

Published : Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, SEPT 1: India skipper Virat Kohli has said he did not miss cricket as much as he expected during the months-long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kohli, who also captains Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently started training in the United Arab Emirates for the virus-delayed start of the glitzy Twenty20 tournament on September 19.
"When I had our practice session yesterday, it is (when) I realised how long it has been," Kohli said during an interview posted on RCB's YouTube channel on Tuesday.
"When I was heading towards the practice session, I felt nervous, bit jittery, but I was OK. Honestly, I didn't miss the game as much as I thought I might.
"Maybe because I'd been going on for nine, 10 years before that and this was the only break I was ever going to get (which was) that long."
Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood star, recently announced they were expecting their first child in January.
"The best thing was Anushka and myself were at home. We never got so much to spend together since we started seeing each other (in 2013)," Kohli said.
"Just being in your own home with the one you love, you couldn't ask for anything better. We just made the most of the whole time."
Kohli, one of the top batsmen in the world in all formats of the game, will remain in a bio-bubble with his Bangalore teammates throughout the 53-day tournament.
The competition is expected to be played behind closed doors, and Kohli said it will be an unusual setting.
"It is going to be strange, it is going to be new. Just the echo of (the) ball hitting the bat, I haven't experienced that since Ranji Trophy cricket back in 2010," the 31-year-old said, referring to India's domestic first-class championship.
But Kohli appeared confident that the players would adapt rapidly to the situation.
"We are... on the field doing what we do best," he said.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi misses first pre-season training session as Barca stand-off continues
Marcus Rashford joins forces with supermarkets to fight child poverty
Serena starts latest bid for 24th Slam on US Open day two
Barcelona and Real Madrid to meet in October
Sepp Blatter's turn to face Swiss prosecutor over Platini payment
Djokovic marches on at US Open with straight-sets win
Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan contract for 2020/21 season
Raina left IPL after relatives killed in attack at home


Latest News
India moves troops to its east after clashes with China
Indian HC opens digital condolence book in memory of Mukherjee
Shakib returns home from USA
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Japan ruling party sets Sept 14 vote on PM Abe’s successor
Teenager run over by lorry in Gazipur
Probe body starts questioning suspended OC Pradeep at jail gate
3 Agrani bank officers suspended over Tk 1.5cr embezzlement
Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down calling him out of home
Most Read News
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple
83 Vietnam, Qatar returnees shown arrested
Bangladesh declares one day mourning in honour of Pranab Mukherjee
Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1,950 cases in one day
220 officials promoted to dy secretaries
Domestic violence rises amid corona pandemic
Bangladesh to mourn for Pranab on Wednesday
33 die, 2,174 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
Madaripur DC, five others sued for 'burning down dredgers of contractors'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft