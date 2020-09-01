BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating the new premises of Khepupara Branch, Patuakhali at Natun Bazar, Kalapara through video conference from the Bank's head office on Monday. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Deputy General Manager and Zonal Head (Barisal Zone) Kazi Mofakkharul Islam were also present in this video session. photo : BankMember of Parliament Bhola 2 Ali Azam Mukul (Chief Guest) inaugurating Mutual Trust Bank Agent Banking Outlet at Daliluddin Khayerhut Bazar, Daulatkhan Upazilla, Bhola through audio conference recently. Daulatkhan Upazilla Chairman Manzur Alam Khan, Daulatkhan Upazilla Nirbahi Officer Jitendra Kumar Nath, Mutual Trust Bank Senior Vice President Mohan Karmakar, local elites and bank officials are present on this inauguration ceremony. photo : ObserverFSIBL ( First Security Islami Bank Ltd) Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz and PILIL (Padma Islami Life Insurance Ltd) Managing Director and CEO (CC) Md. Morshed Alam Siddiqui handing over the cheque for insurance coverage to the respective families of two clients at FSIBL Head Office recently. Other high officials of both organisations were also present on the occasion. photo : bank