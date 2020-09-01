Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:24 PM
latest
Home Business

Emirates airline got $2 billion injection from Dubai govt

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

DUBAI, Aug 31: Emirates airline has received 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) from the government of Dubai as it faces a cash crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a bond prospectus seen by Reuters shows.
Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic and Emirates has cut thousands of jobs as it tries to manage the crisis, sources have said.
The government provided 7.3 billion dirhams to the airline it owns after Dubai's crown prince in March promised equity to Emirates to see it through the crisis, the prospectus shows. No such injection has been publicly announced by the government or the airline.
The details were disclosed in a prospectus for a potential bond issuance by the Dubai government.
The department of finance declined to comment. Dubai's state media office and airline did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Emirates in May said it planned to raise debt to manage the impact of the pandemic. It raised 4.4 billion dirhams in the first quarter.
This month it asked cabin crew to take voluntarily unpaid leave, and sources have said a redundancy process that began in July is continuing, with more staff laid off this month.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic hits earnings at Chinese banks, oil majors
Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields
UA bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings
Emirates airline got $2 billion injection from Dubai govt
SIA, TF with WFP fly medical supplies in C-19 response
‘BD to produce motor vehicles with assistance from Mitsubishi Corp’
Huawei exits Australia sponsorship deal


Latest News
B'desh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft