SIA, TF with WFP fly medical supplies in C-19 response





As a part of this partnership, SIA on Sunday operated its second flight to Dhaka, which arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 22:40hrs from Singapore carrying over 20 Tonnes of PPE including surgical gowns, goggles and nasal oxygen cannula, according to a press release.

Providing the logistics backbone for global Covid-19 efforts, WFP operates a network of hubs and passenger and cargo airlinks to ensure a steady flow of supplies and support to the frontlines of the pandemic.

Since these services commenced in May, WFP has managed more than 800 humanitarian flights to 159 countries, with enough cargo to fill 188 jumbo jets expected to require WFP transport in the coming weeks.

Under this agreement, SIA is making ad-hoc charter flights and freight space in its scheduled services available on a cost-recovery basis, with flight costs being covered by a contribution of up to US$6.5 million from the Temasek Foundation.

During this challenging period, the SIA Group has stepped up to support the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The SIA Group has facilitated multiple repatriation flights to bring back individuals stranded away from their home countries.

SIA Cargo has also been transporting medical relief supplies and personal protective equipment to places where they are needed and playing its part in keeping supply lines for essential goods open at a critical time.

The Group has also donated items such as blankets and helped to supply meals to communities that have been affected by the pandemic in Singapore.







































