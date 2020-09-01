‘BD to produce motor vehicles with assistance from Mitsubishi Corp’





"Pragoti Industries Limited, a state-owned company, will manufacture the automobiles with technical assistance from Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan," he said after a meeting with Japanese envoy at his office.

He said Bangladesh Automobile Industry Development Policy 2020 will be finalized very soon. In the light of this policy, the opportunity of Japanese technical assistance to Bangladesh's automobile industry will be open," he said.

The minister discussed the possibility earlier at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki at the Industries Ministry conference room, said a press release.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Begum Parag and senior officials of the Industries Ministry and the Embassy of Japan were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed on various bilateral issues, including Japanese investment in Bangladesh's industrial sector. Referring to Bangladesh's historically friendly relations with Japan, Humayun said Japanese entrepreneurs are making significant contribution to Bangladesh's socio-economic development and industrialization.

Ito Naoki said the far-sighted steps taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to tackle the coronavirous situation have created a positive investment climate in Bangladesh.

"Other automobile industry entrepreneurs, including Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation, are keen to increase investment in Bangladesh," he added. He mentioned that Japan will provide technical assistance for the production of Bangladesh's own brand of automobiles.

He said in order to develop the motorcycle industry in Bangladesh, it is necessary to fix a reasonable amount of motorcycle registration fee.

He said the industry ministry's proposal for Japan government help to modernize state-owned sugar mills and diversify products in the sugar industry would be seriously considered.









































