Rupali Life Insurance declares 14pc dividend





The final approval of dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on October 28 at 10:00am through digital platform.

The record date is October 1, according to an official disclosure on Monday.

In 2018, the company disbursed 12 per cent cash dividend.

There will be no price limit today on the trading of the shares of the company following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC Order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.

Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 48.70 on Thursday last.

Its share traded between Tk 33.30 and Tk 58.90 in the last one year.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 288.49 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.0 billion while the total number of securities is 28.84 million.

The sponsor-directors own 32.07 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 19.32 per cent and the general public 48.61 per cent as on July 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.































The board of directors of Rupali Life Insurance Company has recommended 12 per cent cash and 2.0 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.The final approval of dividend will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on October 28 at 10:00am through digital platform.The record date is October 1, according to an official disclosure on Monday.In 2018, the company disbursed 12 per cent cash dividend.There will be no price limit today on the trading of the shares of the company following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC Order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2009, closed at Tk 48.70 on Thursday last.Its share traded between Tk 33.30 and Tk 58.90 in the last one year.The company's paid-up capital is Tk 288.49 million and authorised capital is Tk 1.0 billion while the total number of securities is 28.84 million.The sponsor-directors own 32.07 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 19.32 per cent and the general public 48.61 per cent as on July 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.