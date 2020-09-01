Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:23 PM
US scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

AMSTERDAM, Aug 31: Philips said the US Department of Health had cancelled most of an order for 43,000 ventilators, leading the Dutch medical equipment maker to cut its 2020 earnings outlook.
The termination follows a July report by the US Congress House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy that found the White House had overpaid Philips by at least $500 million. Philips denied any profiteering on ventilators.
Philips was one of several firms contracted by the US to supply 187,000 ventilators to the strategic national stockpile to treat patients affected by COVID-19.
It expanded capacity in Pennsylvania and California to meet sudden demand but said in a statement on Monday that it will now deliver just 12,300 hospital ventilators by the end of the year to the US Department of Health and Human       services.
A spokesman said he expected Philips will find other buyers for the 30,700 excess ventilators.
Shares in Philips, which are down 4.3per cent in the year to date, dipped 0.6per cent to 40.84 euros.   -Reuters


