Israeli investors eye UAE property deals





As the UAE and Israel are holding talks this week to finalise details to set up diplomatic ties following the announcement of a peace treaty, investors have shown interest in real estate sectors of the two countries, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Industry insiders said Israeli investors, both individuals and institutions, are willing to invest in Dubai real estate once the two countries finalise details of establishing diplomatic relations in the coming weeks.

Matthew Bortnick, associate director at Tel Aviv-based Beauchamp Estates, said Israeli investors are keen to make forays into the UAE property market.

"We have received over 50 inquiries over the past two weeks from Israeli investors, both individuals and institutions, looking to get involved in the Emirati market. I've taken numerous meetings with various developers to make this a reality," Bortnick said.

Beauchamp Estates Tel Aviv specialises in sales, rentals and new homes. Aside from a portfolio of Tel Aviv and Herzliya properties for sale, it also has offices in UK, the US, France and Greece.

"Interestingly, I've also had over 20 inquiries from Emirati investors looking to invest in the Israeli property market," he said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Sunday.

"These past two weeks have kept many of us busy with nothing but the implications of the new peace deal. Exciting indeed," he added.

He said Emirati investors have taken interest in beach side properties and new developments in Tel Aviv as well as private homes in Herzliya Pituach - a suburb north of Tel Aviv on the sea featuring mostly villas - wheras Tel Aviv is mostly apartments.

"Tel Aviv features more luxury high-rise developments that are similar to those properties in Dubai. Some are interested in the capital growth and long term safe investment value of these properties, as well as using them as a holiday home with Israel being only four hours away," he said.

To a question, he said Israeli investors have taken interest in similar properties in Dubai, attracted by the high yields and holiday rental use they can provide. "Prices are less than in Israel and offer higher yields for the money and are thus more accessible for most Israelis. Israelis are often excited by new untapped markets so there is a lot of excitement," he said. -Khaleej Times



















