Paperfy customers now can pay thru Nagad





The entire process can be completed in 3 easy steps. Recently, an agreement has been signed between the high officials of both the companies, says a press release.

So users of Nagad, the fastest growing digital financial service provider of the country, can get their ordered online shopping deliveries in a much easier and safer way.

With this 'Cashless Pay' service, customers will be able to get the products at their doorstep with online order and pay digitally instead of cash on delivery (COD) at the time of receiving the products.

This timely initiative has enabled digital payment service providers to extend their reach to online consumers at their doorstep.

"….customers will also enjoy the benefit of cash on delivery service for online shopping through cashless payments. By doing so, shoppers will be able to receive their ordered products from online ventures with more comfortable and secured transactions than before," the press release quoted Nagad Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk as saying.

"This is going to make the cash flow of the entire online eco-system more efficient and hence, will motivate the online sellers to invest more to support the growth of e-commerce," said Paperfly Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed.

Currently, around 95% of payments for online purchases in Bangladesh are made via cash-on-delivery (COD) when the buyer receives the goods. However, COVID-19 has led to a market shift from cash to digital payments as consumers adopt cashless and contactless modes of payment to avoid hygiene risks around handling banknotes.

Furthermore, e-commerce offers consumers the safety, security and convenience of buying essentials from the comfort of their homes and through safe and secure digital modes of payment.

A recent study by Mastercard shows that the shift towards e-commerce is being seen globally as almost six in ten consumers say the move to digital payments is likely to be permanent with nearly half planning to use less cash even after the pandemic passes.



































