Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:23 PM
latest
Home Business

Binge offers Tk 1,000 discount on their device

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

The country's largest digital entertainment platform, 'Binge' has cut down the price of its Android smart devices by providing a staggering discount of Tk 1,000.
As a result customers can now buy the Binge Android smart device at only Tk 3,999 which was priced Tk 4,999 before, according to a press release.
Customers having TV with internet connection can enjoy the wide range of international standard contents of Binge using the Binge device.
Connected with HDMI cable, the subscription fee of this device is Tk 399 only per month.
More than 150 live TV channels, more than 3,000 series, films, exclusive originals and many more digital entertainments can be enjoyed through this device. 
The android smartphone or small screen subscribers can watch Binge's video content online with a subscription fee of Tk 10 per day, Tk 40 per week and Tk 99 per month (excluding VAT, supplementary duty and surcharge).
Viewers can avail the service on android smartphones by downloading the Binge mobile app from the Google Play Store.
Binge offers one-month free trial period for big screen and seven days free trial period for small screen.  The digital platform commenced its journey on May 22 this year with a huge stockpile of entertainment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic hits earnings at Chinese banks, oil majors
Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields
UA bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings
Emirates airline got $2 billion injection from Dubai govt
SIA, TF with WFP fly medical supplies in C-19 response
‘BD to produce motor vehicles with assistance from Mitsubishi Corp’
Huawei exits Australia sponsorship deal


Latest News
B'desh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft