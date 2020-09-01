Binge offers Tk 1,000 discount on their device





As a result customers can now buy the Binge Android smart device at only Tk 3,999 which was priced Tk 4,999 before, according to a press release.

Customers having TV with internet connection can enjoy the wide range of international standard contents of Binge using the Binge device.

Connected with HDMI cable, the subscription fee of this device is Tk 399 only per month.

More than 150 live TV channels, more than 3,000 series, films, exclusive originals and many more digital entertainments can be enjoyed through this device.

The android smartphone or small screen subscribers can watch Binge's video content online with a subscription fee of Tk 10 per day, Tk 40 per week and Tk 99 per month (excluding VAT, supplementary duty and surcharge).

Viewers can avail the service on android smartphones by downloading the Binge mobile app from the Google Play Store.

Binge offers one-month free trial period for big screen and seven days free trial period for small screen. The digital platform commenced its journey on May 22 this year with a huge stockpile of entertainment.





















The country's largest digital entertainment platform, 'Binge' has cut down the price of its Android smart devices by providing a staggering discount of Tk 1,000.As a result customers can now buy the Binge Android smart device at only Tk 3,999 which was priced Tk 4,999 before, according to a press release.Customers having TV with internet connection can enjoy the wide range of international standard contents of Binge using the Binge device.Connected with HDMI cable, the subscription fee of this device is Tk 399 only per month.More than 150 live TV channels, more than 3,000 series, films, exclusive originals and many more digital entertainments can be enjoyed through this device.The android smartphone or small screen subscribers can watch Binge's video content online with a subscription fee of Tk 10 per day, Tk 40 per week and Tk 99 per month (excluding VAT, supplementary duty and surcharge).Viewers can avail the service on android smartphones by downloading the Binge mobile app from the Google Play Store.Binge offers one-month free trial period for big screen and seven days free trial period for small screen. The digital platform commenced its journey on May 22 this year with a huge stockpile of entertainment.