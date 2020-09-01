Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020, 3:22 PM
latest
Home Business

Dollar set for worst August in five years

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, Aug 31: The dollar was set for a fourth straight month of losses on Monday after a US Federal Reserve policy shift on inflation, while the euro was poised to post a fourth month of gains, taking both currencies to levels last seen in 2018.
Investors are adjusting to a speech last Thursday in which Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outlined an accommodative policy change which is believed could result in inflation moving slightly higher and interest rates staying lower for longer.
"Even if US central bankers are likely to be pleased about the interpretation of their measures, it is not good news for the dollar", Commerzbank analysts commented.
"If one expects the domestic purchasing power of the dollar to be eroded more quickly (as that is what inflation is) it is difficult to assume that it will maintain its purchasing power on the FX market in the long run", they argued.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pandemic hits earnings at Chinese banks, oil majors
Saudi Aramco discovers two new oil and gas fields
UA bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings
Emirates airline got $2 billion injection from Dubai govt
SIA, TF with WFP fly medical supplies in C-19 response
‘BD to produce motor vehicles with assistance from Mitsubishi Corp’
Huawei exits Australia sponsorship deal


Latest News
B'desh establishes diplomatic ties with Saint Kitts and Nevis
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero held on terrorism charge
Apple preparing 75m 5G iPhones for later this year: Bloomberg
WHO supports Bangladesh to produce standardized fabric masks
Minor boy drowns in Natore
CR Dutta's body cremated
Farmer killed by lightning strikes
AL leader 'killed by daughter' in Natore
21 more infected with coronavirus in Joypurhat
47 sacks VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Ferdous Qureshi passes away
Coronavirus deaths reach 4,281 in Bangladesh
WFP warns 2.2 million more Syrians risk hunger
Pranab always saw Bangladesh with affection: BNP
Qatar raises minimum wage, lifts curbs on changing jobs
Ex-DIG Prisons Partha's charge sheet accepted
Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Going for a walk with Max the Miracle Dog
EC files case against Dr Sabrina for dual NIDs
Custodial death in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft