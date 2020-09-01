Dollar set for worst August in five years





Investors are adjusting to a speech last Thursday in which Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outlined an accommodative policy change which is believed could result in inflation moving slightly higher and interest rates staying lower for longer.

"Even if US central bankers are likely to be pleased about the interpretation of their measures, it is not good news for the dollar", Commerzbank analysts commented.

"If one expects the domestic purchasing power of the dollar to be eroded more quickly (as that is what inflation is) it is difficult to assume that it will maintain its purchasing power on the FX market in the long run", they argued. -Reuters





















































