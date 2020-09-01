

Chattogram Port 58th in world container-handling: Lloyd’s List

According to the Lloyd's List survey report posted on its website, Chattogram Port secured the 58th position for 2019 in handling more than three million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

During 2018 it was 64th position among top 100 ports across the world. The rank of the port was the 70th in the year 2017.

The Chinese port Shanghai and the Singapore port have taken the first and the second positions respectively.

Talking to Daily Observer Omar Faruk, Secretary of the Chattogram Port Authority said the new position indicates that the economic activities of the country are increasing gradually.

Omar Faruk, said that the Chattogram port recorded the handling of 20 foot-long (TEU's) 30 lakh containers during the last 2019. The rank has been calculated in the handling of containers in 2019.

"The country's export and import are on the rise. Different mega projects are being implemented for developing the country's infrastructure," he added.

He hoped that the position of Chattogram Port will improve further in future.

Omar Faruk claimed that the existing container handling capacity of Chattogram Port is now four million TEUs annually.

He further hoped that the capacity would increased to 4.5 million TEUs in the coming year with the operation of Patenga Container terminal (PCT). Chattogram seaport has achieved this milestone because of the full cooperation of the government, the addition of modern equipments including new gantry cranes, increased capacity of the authorities, improved management, automation, efficiency of port officers and staff, joint efforts of stakeholders and users, a decade of political stability and raise in the rate of export-import.

In order to maintain this continuity of growth, there is no alternatives to construct Bay Terminal in addition to the ongoing development project of the port, he added.

'The highest container handling of the port is at Newmooring Container Terminal (NCT) and Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT)' the sources added. Chattogram port authorities have been confirmed the matter after adding all the container handlings including CCT, NCT, GCB, Kamalapur ICD, Pangaon.

It may be mentioned that the main seaport of the country, Chattogram Port achieved new record by handling 3,807 vessels in 2019 while in 2018 handled 3,747 vessels.

It may be mentioned that in immediate last year, Chattogram Port achieved records of over 30 lakh TEUs containers. A total of 30 lakh 88 thousand 197 TEUs containers were handled in 2019.

On the other hand port handles 10 crores 30 lakh 77 thousand 735 metric tons cargo in 2019 and cargo handled 9 crores 63 lakh 11 thousand 224 metric tons in 2018.

The constructions of Patenga Container Terminal are progressing fast with capacity of berthing 4 vessels at a time. The core construction works of the Bay Terminal this year.





















