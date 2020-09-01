Video
Tuesday, 1 September, 2020
Stock rise for 4th running session amid volatile trade

Published : Tuesday, 1 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the fourth consecutive session as investors maintained their buying spree on prospective shares hoping for gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 5.97 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 4,879 following volatile transactions which in the early stage of the session shot the DSEX beyond 4900-mark. The prime index jumped 116 points or 2.45 per cent in the past four consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 9.44 points to finish at 1,699 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 2.23 points to close at 1,132.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 35 points to close at 13,908 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 16 points to finish at 8,400.
Of the issues traded, 102 gained, 116 declined and 45 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.98 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 329 million.


