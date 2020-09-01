Services to develop rural economy underscored





The seminar titled 'Post COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities for Entrepreneurship and Employment in Agro-based Industry' was held on Saturday under the aegis of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the France Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB), says a press release issued on Monday.

BSS adds: Addressing at the event as chief guest, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus underscored the need for greater role of stakeholders for agro-based production and processing in the post-COVID-19 economic recovery and food security.

He said schemes have been taken by the government covering all agro- based production and processing, including aquaculture and livestock to support commercial and entrepreneurial agriculture, especially to meet the credit needs of SMEs.

He further said that a special program has been approved by the Prime Minister for developing the food processing sector that will increase the contribution of agriculture to economic growth, employment and export.

In response to the proposal made by Director of Business France Eric Fajole, the Principal Secretary commented that Bangladesh welcomes foreign collaboration including foreign investments in R&D and agro-based processing and also emphasized that Bangladesh believes in balanced trade cooperation between Bangladesh and France.

In his opening remarks, the President, CCIFB Syed Mahmudul Huq said that agriculture in Bangladesh played the most important role in providing food security, creating jobs, generating income and reducing poverty since independence.

Currently, the share of agriculture in GDP is around 13 percent, while its share in employment is close to 40 percent.



















