Large taxpayers firms demand improvement





Over 75 firms mainly from tobacco, telecommunication, pharmaceutical, bank, insurance and other high revenue generating sectors are yet to file online VAT returns due to shortcoming in online system and are filing paper-based manual returns.

Tax officials said that the companies informed the LTU at NBR about the problems, which include design flaw in the returns module to capacity shortcoming and limited capacity for filing attachment, in the system.

The LTU recently requested the VAT Online Project to address the issues so that companies could file online VAT returns. The NBR on April last year launched the online VAT returns submission for big businesses firms and then opening the system for all firms from September.

In a recent letter, LTU (VAT) commissioner Wahida Rahman Chowdhury requested the VOP to solve the problems to ensure online VAT returns submission by the firms without hindrance. She said large firms will not be able to file VAT returns online unless these problems are addressed.

According to the LTU, business firms facing problems in online VAT return include many big ones. They are Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, Teletalk, Square, Beximco, Incepta, Healthcare and Sanofi from the pharmaceuticals sector.

From Banking sector banks like Standard Chartered, Islami Bank, Bank Asia, HSBC, Southeast Bank, Premier Bank, National Bank, BDBL and AB Bank are facing similar problems. Others include Unilever Bangladesh Ltd and British American Tobacco Bangladesh Co Ltd, among others.

The mobile operators have failed to file VAT returns online as the system does not show the option for supplementary duty on mobile data service and for some such shortcomings. The capacity for uploading a huge number of scanned attachments is also limited.

Pharmaceuticals companies are unable to give inputs of more than thousand products within a limited time (15 days) on the online system. It is humanly impossible to provide input of all sales and purchase information of thousands of products.

Unilever Bangladesh having more than 500 products requested for introducing an option in the return module for uploading a file containing information of all products citing that uploading information for each product separately is impossible.

There are many such problems impacting big business firms having the risk of facing penalty if they fail to produce real time data. Big firms have therefore ask NBR Large Taxpayers Unit to remove the structure shortcomings to remove limitation and increase its capacity to accommodate diverse information.

They have also call for trainings of representatives of big companies to become familiar how to solve non-technical online problems.

















