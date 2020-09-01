PTA with Bhutan to be signed this month





Sharifa Khatun, additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry told the Daily Observer, "The PTA with Bhutan has already been finalized and ready to be sent to cabinet meeting next Monday for approval. Bhutan has approved the text,"

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend this virtual meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce Ministry and Finance Ministry, among others are expected to attend the signing ceremony. The trade ministers of both countries will sign the trade agreement.

The Commerce Ministry officials are taking the development as a new opening. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin said the forthcoming PTA with Bhutan is going to be a historic event in the country's external trade. No such bilateral agreement has been reached with any country before.

He said the details of the agreement have been finalized. The law ministry has already vetted it. Now we are waiting for the opinion of the revenue board. The commerce ministry sources said both sides were looking forward to execute the PTA at the earliest.

Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth USD 56.90 million in 2018-19 up from $ 26.52 million in 2012-13. Bangladesh mainly exports readymade garments, food items, plastics, medicines, home furnishings and electrical goods to Bhutan.

On the other hand, import mineral products, vegetables and fruits, construction materials, stones, pulp and chemicals from Bhutan.

The PTA will cover 100 products of Bangladesh to enjoy duty free market access to Bhutan and 34 products of Bhutan will enjoy duty free access to Bangladesh. However, the number of products will gradually increase through negotiation.

Import from Bhutan under duty-free facility will reduce the cost of construction materials for Bangladesh to accelerate development in the construction sector. In addition, processing of agricultural products will make it easier to import raw materials from Bhutan at lower prices.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said the FTA and PTA agreements are very important in expanding exports. By 2024, Bangladesh will move from a least developed to a developing country.

"As a result, if we want to continue the zero duty facility that Bangladesh now gets as LDC from different countries, we have to make free trade agreements with more countries. Its preparations should be made from now," he added.























Bangladesh is going to sign a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Bhutan in the middle of September to manifold increase the bilateral trade between the two countries. The draft has already been finalized and may be signed at ministerial level next month.Sharifa Khatun, additional secretary of the Commerce Ministry told the Daily Observer, "The PTA with Bhutan has already been finalized and ready to be sent to cabinet meeting next Monday for approval. Bhutan has approved the text,"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend this virtual meeting. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce Ministry and Finance Ministry, among others are expected to attend the signing ceremony. The trade ministers of both countries will sign the trade agreement.The Commerce Ministry officials are taking the development as a new opening. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin said the forthcoming PTA with Bhutan is going to be a historic event in the country's external trade. No such bilateral agreement has been reached with any country before.He said the details of the agreement have been finalized. The law ministry has already vetted it. Now we are waiting for the opinion of the revenue board. The commerce ministry sources said both sides were looking forward to execute the PTA at the earliest.Bilateral trade between the two countries was worth USD 56.90 million in 2018-19 up from $ 26.52 million in 2012-13. Bangladesh mainly exports readymade garments, food items, plastics, medicines, home furnishings and electrical goods to Bhutan.On the other hand, import mineral products, vegetables and fruits, construction materials, stones, pulp and chemicals from Bhutan.The PTA will cover 100 products of Bangladesh to enjoy duty free market access to Bhutan and 34 products of Bhutan will enjoy duty free access to Bangladesh. However, the number of products will gradually increase through negotiation.Import from Bhutan under duty-free facility will reduce the cost of construction materials for Bangladesh to accelerate development in the construction sector. In addition, processing of agricultural products will make it easier to import raw materials from Bhutan at lower prices.Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said the FTA and PTA agreements are very important in expanding exports. By 2024, Bangladesh will move from a least developed to a developing country."As a result, if we want to continue the zero duty facility that Bangladesh now gets as LDC from different countries, we have to make free trade agreements with more countries. Its preparations should be made from now," he added.